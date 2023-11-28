The PWHL announced dates for its opening games, and the Boston franchise revealed where it will call home.

The league will ring in the new year with a season-opening matchup between Toronto and New York on Jan. 1 at Mattamy Athletic Centre, which will start a stretch of five home openers through six days, per a press release.

Boston will play Minnesota on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in its home opener at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. Tsongas Center will be the primary home venue for Boston throughout the regular season. The venue also is home to the River Hawks hockey and basketball teams.

“Giving our athletes the opportunity to step onto the ice to compete in front of our passionate fans has been the driving force of our efforts, and it’s going to be an exciting reality on New Year’s Day,” PWHL advisory board member Stan Kasten said in a press release “It’s time for the best women’s hockey players in the world to lift our game to greater heights.”

The announcement of the league’s home openers came a day after it was revealed there will be a PWHL showcase during NHL All-Star weekend. Teams began training camp this month as the next month will be a full dash toward preparing for the inaugural regular season.