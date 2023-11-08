At this point, it probably is fair to assume Bill Belichick won’t be coaching the New England Patriots next season.

But Devin McCourty isn’t convinced just yet.

During a Wednesday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show“, McCourty was asked whether he thought Belichick would be the Patriots’ head coach in 2024. The legendary safety ultimately said “yes,” but even he didn’t sound confident in the take.

“It’s too hard to say. I think yes,” McCourty said. “But I think, overall, to say yes or no right now when they still have the rest of the season to play, I think that’s just hard to just definitely say he’s definitely gonna be the coach when all we do every day is read all of these rumors and reports that continue to come out week by week.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, who knows? But I do think, if he decides to still coach, he still can coach a team and be coaching a winning football team.”

"It's too hard to say"

Devin McCourty isn't sure that Bill Belichick will be coaching the Patriots after this season! pic.twitter.com/ADRHYuSkFv — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) November 8, 2023

Belichick’s future in New England will be the top Patriots storyline for the rest of the season. Everything could be on the table, from a midseason firing to an offseason trade to plain old retirement.

Belichick and the 2-7 Patriots will look to snap a two-game losing streak this Sunday when they “host” the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.