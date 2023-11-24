Bill Belichick was mum on the New England Patriots plan at quarterback throughout the week, and that message seemed to trickle down to Bill O’Brien and the rest of the organization.

Mac Jones expressed optimism when asked if he would be the starter for this Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants. But Belichick refused to budge Friday when asked again who would be the team’s starter in Week 12 and continued his message about how the team’s four quarterbacks should be prepared to start.

“Same as every week, preparing for the game no matter what coach’s decision is,” Zappe told reporters Friday when asked about his preparation. “You know, treating it like every other game week.”

Malik Cunningham primarily has been used as a wide receiver, so the starter likely will be either Zappe, Mac Jones or Will Grier. Belichick’s comments throughout the week implied New England would decide on a starter depending on who performed better in practice. Zappe had a firm answer when asked if anyone in the quarterback room knew who was starting this Sunday.

“No,” Zappe said.

Analysts wondered why Belichick would play this game, especially if the end decision ended up being Jones. Neither Zappe, Jones or Grier have distinct characteristics that differentiate themselves for Giants head coach Brian Daboll to be surprised about. But the 2022 fourth-round pick kept to the “Patriot Way.”

“That’s Coach Belichick’s decision,” Zappe said. “He’s the head coach for a reason. He makes those decisions, and we just play football.”

Zappe played three games in relief of Jones heading into Week 12. His biggest opportunity came against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany when Jones was benched after a brutal interception. However, the 24-year-old didn’t make the most out of his opportunity and threw his own brutal interception to close the game.

“I mean, who knows,” Zappe said when asked if a full week of practice would benefit him. “Whenever I get those opportunities, I got to go in there and do my job. Haven’t done that to the best of my ability so whenever that next opportunity comes, this week or whenever, I’ll try to go out there, take advantage of my opportunity and just go out there and help the team win.”

No matter who starts this Sunday, they will have to deal with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence (if he’s healthy enough), who led a New York defense that forced six turnovers in last week’s win over the Washington Commanders last week.