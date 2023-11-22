Rob Gronkowski Explains Why Patriots Should Stick With Mac Jones Vs. Giants

Bill Belichick hasn’t named the starting quarterback for New England’s Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants, but former Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski made his decision.

“It’s a winnable game so start Mac Jones,” Gronkowski said on the “Up & Adams” show. “If it wasn’t a winnable game, start Will Grier.”

The four-time Super Bowl champion didn’t just come to the conclusion lightly, he took the time to explain why he felt Jones was the right quarterback against the Giants.

“Bailey Zappe, I don’t think he’s in the picture to start. I think he’s had his chances and he’s just not up to par,” the retired tight-end explained. “I think Mac Jones is definitely a better player than Bailey Zappe, gives them the best chance to win the game no matter what the situation is.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gronkowski added: “With this game being a winnable game, I think Mac Jones should start because you know what you’re gonna get out of Mac Jones.”

So what about Will Grier? Would Gronkowski give him the ball in any situation?

“If it was a game where they’re playing a very, very good team and there’s really no chance for the Patriots to win, I think then you start Will Grier,” Gronkowski said. “He can possibly give you the spark, that little spark to get the offense going to give you a chance to win versus that good team.”

Gronkowski doubled down on his explanation of Jones vs. Grier.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mac Jones has played plenty of games versus good teams. There isn’t that spark for them to get over the hump. Will Grier may get them over the hump,” Gronkowski said. “But with Will Grier starting versus a team that you can possibly win versus … you really don’t know what you’re going to get out of him. So, you’re not sure if you can get that victory with him starting. But, with Mac Jones starting you definitely have a chance versus the Giants.”

Whichever quarterback is under center, the 2-8 Patriots, hoping to snap a three-game losing streak, travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the 3-8 Giants on Sunday afternoon.