FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick wouldn’t reveal how he plans to handle the Patriots’ quarterback position this Sunday against the New York Giants. And if his players know, they aren’t saying.

Offensive captains Hunter Henry and David Andrews both were asked Tuesday whether they’d been told which QB would start this week.

“I’m just focused on what I have to focus on,” Henry replied.

Has Andrews, who, as the center, works more closely with the QB than any player on the field, gotten any indication?

“I mean, look, I snap to all the quarterbacks,” the Patriots’ longest-tenured offensive player said. “I work with them all week, because you never know what’s going to happen during the week, right? People get sick, something happens, someone gets hurt, family emergency — you have to be prepared no matter what. …

“You’ve just got to take advantage of every rep. But I work with all the quarterbacks just in case something ever does happen.”

Henry is close friends with quarterback Mac Jones, who also is a team captain and has started every game when healthy since joining the Patriots in 2021. The only three games Jones did not start came while he was sidelined with an ankle injury early last season.

That streak could end this week, though backups Bailey Zappe, Will Grier and Malik Cunningham are not especially desirable options. Belichick said he told all four to be “ready to go” and wouldn’t hint toward which signal-caller he prefers. Jones took first reps Tuesday in the lone practice drill that reporters were permitted to watch, with Zappe repping second.

“He’s doing great,” Henry said of Jones. “He’s a great leader, great competitor. I love being around him, good friend. I’m always excited to go out there with him. … We’re still friends no matter what, man. I’m sure nothing is going to come between all that.”