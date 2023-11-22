FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones might have answered this week’s biggest Patriots question.

The third-year quarterback was asked during his Wednesday news conference whether he will start this Sunday against the New York Giants.

“I hope so,” Jones replied. “That’s the plan, I think.”

That quote seemed to confirm that Jones at least expects to start for New England this week. But when asked whether the “plan” he referred to was his or the team’s, the QB replied: “We’ll see, right?”

“We’ve had those conversations,” Jones continued. “Just focusing on the controllables and being where my feet are is very important. At the end of the day, I’m thankful to be here, to be the quarterback, and I’m going to continue to work hard and put in the hours every day. That’s all you can do, and see where you’re at.”

Jones started all 10 games before the Patriots’ bye week, but his job security came into question after he was benched late in New England’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. It was Jones’ third benching of the season, and head coach Bill Belichick declined to name a starter for the Giants game when speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

Belichick said he told Jones, Bailey Zappe, Will Grier and Malik Cunningham all to be “ready to go.” Comments from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien hinted at a potential practice-field competition between two Patriots signal-callers, likely Jones and Zappe.

Retired Patriots safety Devin McCourty on Wednesday predicted the team would bypass both of them and start Grier, who has not seen regular-season action since his rookie year in 2019. Some even have argued for giving Cunningham a shot.

Jones said he’s had “good conversations” with Belichick this week.

“Really what I’ve been focusing on is what I can control,” Jones said. “I’ve put a lot of thought into that. … That’s what I can do — control what I can control.”