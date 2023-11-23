Ezekiel Elliott Earns Bill Belichick Brownie Points With QB Remark

Ezekiel Elliott only has been with the Patriots since mid-August, but he might already be at a mastery level at handling New England media.

The Patriots aren’t a compelling watch, but they are certainly worth monitoring heading into Week 12. Bill Belichick hasn’t offered any intel on New England’s quarterback situation, which has been clouded by uncertainty since Mac Jones was benched in Germany.

Local reporters on Wednesday turned to Elliott in hopes of gaining any clues about who will be under center for the Patriots this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But the veteran running back didn’t even come close to taking the bait.

“I think you know the rules around here,” Elliott told the media, per a video shared by NBC Sports Boston.

While Belichick hasn’t officially named a starting quarterback for the matchup with the New York Giants, signs point to Jones keeping his job. The 2021 first-round pick took first reps for the Patriots in practice earlier this week and acknowledged Wednesday he’s under the impression the plan is for New England to maintain its typical QB depth chart this weekend.

That said, it probably doesn’t matter who gets the nod for the Patriots in the Meadowlands. Neither Jones nor Bailey Zappe gives New England a good chance to win, and the same probably goes for Will Grier and Malik Cunningham.

