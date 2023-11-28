WWE Rumors: Insight On CM Punk’s Contract, Potential Feuds

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE at “Survivor Series” on Saturday, and big things reportedly are planned for “The Second City Savior.”

Punk’s first appearance in WWE in nine years was followed up by an appearance on “RAW,” where the foundation for the expected Punk-Seth Rollins feud was set. The world heavyweight champion and others in the “Survivor Series” main event were made aware of Punk’s appearance in Chicago, according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. So while he might not have a great personal relationship with Punk, Rollins understands professionally how big the feud can be.

It’s unknown if the Punk-Rollins feud will extend to “WrestleMania 40” in Philadelphia in April, but a feud against Roman Reigns is planned, per Barrasso.

Sports Illustrated also reported TKO Group Holdings chairman Vince McMahon did not play a role in signing Punk. Chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE president Nick Khan were the key players in signing Punk, who made himself available after he was fired by AEW following a reported backstage incident with Jack Perry, which came after multiple other backstage incidents during Punk’s three-year run with the company.

The contract reportedly runs after “WrestleMania,” but Khan likely hopes Punk’s return helps WWE during the renegotiation of its media rights deals. The short “Survivor Series” moment garnered over 71 million views across the company’s social platforms, according to WWE. The 45-year-old also was a huge draw for AEW and allegedly has a strong relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

However, the backstage controversy from Punk’s AEW run doesn’t seem to be lost in the WWE locker room, per Barrasso. There is concern among talent about how Punk will get along with everyone. There reportedly has been friction between Punk and Kevin Owens since their Ring of Honor days, and it’s unknown if differences were put aside like Levesque seems to have done.

Fans will have to wait and see if Punk’s second stint in WWE will be successful or end similarly as it did in AEW or the first time he left WWE.