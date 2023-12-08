The Red Sox made a splash trade during winter meetings, and it made the club’s outfield outlook clearer.

Boston traded Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees in exchange for three pitchers. It was a deal general manager Brian Cashman envisioned alongside his team’s trade for Juan Soto. And for the Red Sox, they continued their goal of adding pitching talent to the roster, and it opens the door for a pair of prospects.

Wilyer Abreu likely will get the first nod at right field. It will be a challenge to replace a Gold Glove finalist, but it’s one the team is confident he can step up to. Also, there is hope the 24-year-old can produce his 132 OPS+ production in a larger sample than 28 games.

Rob Refsnyder has his role against left-handed batters, which leaves Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida and potentially Ceddanne Rafaela. Duran is preferred at left field by some in the Red Sox organization, according to The Athletic.

Rafaela is versatile enough to play in the infield and outfield, but late last season, Alex Cora noted he preferred Rafaela in the outfield.

“I think he can impact the center-field position like the (Kevin) Kiermaiers of the world,” manager Alex Cora said on MLB Network Radio this week, per The Athletic.

Rafaela played 28 games following his September call-up. He hit two home runs and collected five RBIs on a 78 OPS+.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told reporters at the winter meetings this week Boston isn’t set in stone at any position, and there are reports they’re interested in free agents like Lourdes Gurriel Jr., but the youth movement could be continuing for Boston next season.