The Boston Red Sox did not have much to celebrate offensively on Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

One young player did step up to make an impact with the bat. Ceddanne Rafaela entered play on Tuesday hitting .381 with an .885 OPS in 11 games since being called up to the majors.

Hitting in the leadoff spot, Rafaela did not wait to spark the offense in the first inning with a 400-foot home run over the Green Monster off of Yankees starter Carlos Rodón to put the Red Sox in front 1-0.

“It was fun,” Rafaela said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “First pitch of the game, just trying to see if I can get a fastball in. I feel like I handled it.”

Boston’s No. 3 prospect followed up the long ball with an opposite-field double in the seventh inning for his second of two extra-base hits on the night.

“It felt great to help the team there and be on base and try to score runs,” Rafaela added.

“He put some good at-bats,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora reflected. “With the double to right center, it’s a good at-bat, man. (He’s) a good athlete. That was fun to watch him.”

As one of many young players with the potential to impact the Red Sox future, Rafaela is showing promise in this opportunity.