Angels Open For Business? Who Red Sox Could Target In Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers secured the top two free agents on the market: Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. There is a significant gap among the rest of the class, which is why the Boston Red Sox might look toward the trade market to improve the roster.

Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell are viewed as the best players available, and Boston is linked to both pitchers. The Red Sox might have an advantage with Montgomery since he took his offseason residency in Massachusetts while his wife takes residency at a local hospital.

The Red Sox still have room for improvement, and a trade for a starting-caliber pitcher like Corbin Burnes or Dylan Cease could be in the cards. Second base also is a need, and the San Diego Padres could part with Ha-Seong Kim. Boston reportedly made a call to the Seattle Mariners for their young pitchers, but it doesn’t sound like they’re interested in being sellers just yet. However, another American League West team might be open to offers.

The Los Angeles Angels lost Ohtani, and Mike Trout might be on his way out. Owner Arte Moreno might not want to bottom out, but he also might not have a choice. Trout would be an ambitious pursuit, but The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Friday identified players who attracted interest from Major League Baseball clubs. Let’s look at each one and see how they could fit in Boston.

Luis Rengifo

The 26-year-old would fit Boston’s need for a starting second baseman, and he’s versatile enough to fill in anywhere in the lineup if someone is injured or needs a rest day. He had a .960 OPS after the All-Star Game, which was the 17th-highest in the majors, per Rosenthal. He’s under club control for two more seasons, and he’s a decent enough defensive player to pair with Trevor Story.

Taylor Ward

The 30-year-old outfielder missed last season due to facial fractures he suffered after taking a pitch to the face from Alek Manoah on July 29. Teams covet his three years of team control, according to Rosenthal. But the Red Sox also are interested in Teoscar Hernández, who would be a better fit than Ward and wouldn’t cost assets.

Mickey Moniak

The 25-year-old outfielder is on the way up in the majors after his 113 OPS+ season, but similar to Ward, it’s unlikely Boston would want to trade for another outfielder after securing Tyler O’Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Matt Thaiss

Rosenthal pointed out catchers always are in demand. Connor Wong is locked in as the starting catcher for the Red Sox, but depth options could be considered, especially since Kyle Teel likely is a 2025 option. The Red Sox have familiarity with Thaiss since they drafted him in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, but he didn’t sign and attended the University of Virginia. He also played for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2015, so he has local ties. However, Boston has acquired catchers this offseason, so Thaiss might be off the table.

José Suarez

The Red Sox made starting pitching a priority this offseason, but Suarez might not be it. He missed time with a strained shoulder last season, and he had a mediocre 2022 with a 3.96 ERA in 109 innings. Montgomery and Snell would be the more desired left-handed pitchers than Suarez.

Rosenthal stressed the Angels don’t exactly have to make a move, but Moreno might be pressured to make multiple moves after his team’s top star signed with their crosstown rival. Boston could be one of those teams making a call.