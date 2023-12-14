The Boston Red Sox appear to be kicking the tires on a number of Major League Baseball free agents while still keeping an eye on the trade market.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Thursday the Red Sox have talked to teams about trade candidates. Boston, however, is thought to be more interested in acquiring a pitcher with multiple years of control rather than a hurler who is entering a contract season.

Speier reported the Red Sox approached the Seattle Mariners about their cast of young pitchers including George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. The 25-year-old Kirby was named an MLB All-Star in 2023 after recording a 3.35 ERA in 31 starts. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Gilbert compiled a 3.73 ERA in 32 starts in 2023, his third campaign in the majors.

Seattle, Speier wrote, was not interested.

Story continues below advertisement

The Chicago White Sox have listened to offers on right-hander Dylan Cease, Speier wrote. The 27-year-old Cease isn’t set to hit free agency until 2026. Might the Red Sox be interested in pulling off a trade for Cease? It’s possible, though reports have surfaced stating Chicago’s asking price is high.

The Red Sox also have been linked to a handful of free agents. Jack Flaherty is a veteran hurler Boston has shown interest in, according to Speier. Others mentioned included Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell as well as Shōta Imanaga and Lucas Giolito. All have been included in Red Sox-related reports.