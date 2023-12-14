The Boston Red Sox appear to be kicking the tires on a number of Major League Baseball free agents while still keeping an eye on the trade market.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Thursday the Red Sox have talked to teams about trade candidates. Boston, however, is thought to be more interested in acquiring a pitcher with multiple years of control rather than a hurler who is entering a contract season.

Speier reported the Red Sox approached the Seattle Mariners about their cast of young pitchers including George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. The 25-year-old Kirby was named an MLB All-Star in 2023 after recording a 3.35 ERA in 31 starts. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Gilbert compiled a 3.73 ERA in 32 starts in 2023, his third campaign in the majors.

Seattle, Speier wrote, was not interested.

Story continues below advertisement

more mlb

Red Sox Rumors: New Pitcher Added To List Of Potential Targets

by Sean T. McGuire 2 Min Read

Could Red Sox Be In Running For This AL Central Pitcher?

by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 Min Read

MLB Insider Sees AL East Rival As Favorites For Yoshinobu Yamamoto

by Tim Crowley 1 Min Read

The Chicago White Sox have listened to offers on right-hander Dylan Cease, Speier wrote. The 27-year-old Cease isn’t set to hit free agency until 2026. Might the Red Sox be interested in pulling off a trade for Cease? It’s possible, though reports have surfaced stating Chicago’s asking price is high.

The Red Sox also have been linked to a handful of free agents. Jack Flaherty is a veteran hurler Boston has shown interest in, according to Speier. Others mentioned included Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell as well as Shōta Imanaga and Lucas Giolito. All have been included in Red Sox-related reports.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More MLB:

Red Sox Rumors: Boston Made Offer To This Pitcher In Free Agency

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images