MLB Rumors: ‘Most Logical’ Landing Spot For Potential Red Sox Target

The Boston Red Sox might be a suitable destination for free agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery, but even that can’t prevent him from signing elsewhere.

Montgomery, 30, is fresh off a World Series victory with the Texas Rangers while in the American League East, Boston struggled mightily with pitching. The Red Sox didn’t have the depth or arms to compete, highlighting its staff as the most critical need for improvement before taking the field in 2024.

But are the Red Sox the ideal or “most logical” spot for Montgomery to sign?

“To me, ultimately, I do think the Texas Rangers — I’m not sure they have the funds at this moment, I think they will figure it out. To me, that’s the logical one,” the New York Post’s Jon Heyman said on “Heyman’s Hot Stove Notebook” presented by Bleacher Report. “That’s almost as logical as Aaron Nola and the (Philadelphia) Phillies.”

.@JonHeyman says Jordan Montgomery going back to the Rangers is the most logical outcome pic.twitter.com/hjKsFhkNB1 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 6, 2023

Texas arguably was the most electrifying team in the 2023 postseason, and with most key roster members set to return, chances are the Rangers will be right back in the mix next season, too. The front office made its commitment evident through its $251 million payroll, making notable additions such as Max Scherzer, Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom — who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery — and Montgomery.

So with that in mind, perhaps Montgomery does choose to go the don’t fix what isn’t broken route.

Or, on the flip side, the left-hander could headline Boston’s pitching staff which leaned toward relievers a handful of times to open games throughout 2023 and recorded a 4.52 ERA — ranking 21st among Major League Baseball.

Montgomery finished eighth in ERA (3.20) among all pitchers in MLB, going 10-11 and tying a career-high 32 starts made.