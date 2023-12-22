Red Sox Reportedly Ink Veteran Catcher To Minor League Deal

The Boston Red Sox signed catcher Mark Kolozsvary to a minor league deal Friday, according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN. It’s a non-guaranteed pact that comes with an invite to spring training.

In other words, he was brought in for depth.

It’s definitely not a response to Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s record-setting deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but this move serves a purpose for the Red Sox. Boston has just two catchers on its current 40-man roster: Reese McGuire and Connor Wong. The addition of Kolozsvary will go toward giving them the right amount of bodies to catch during spring training.

If he doesn’t make the big league team, the 28-year-old would likely be sent to Triple-A Worcester.

Kolozsvary has just played just 11 games in the big leagues, spending time with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 and the Baltimore Orioles in 2023. He also spent time in the Minnesota Twins’ system last season but did not appear in a big league game.

He was also a teammate of Triston Casas during the 2021 Olympics, helping Team USA take home a silver medal. They lost to future teammate Masataka Yoshida and Japan in the final.

Kolozsvary will not count toward the Red Sox’s roster, which currently sits at 39.