Red Sox Trade Targets: Six Pitchers Boston Could Deal For This Offseason

Starting pitching will be at the forefront for the Boston Red Sox this offseason in their efforts to upgrade the roster.

The Red Sox faltered in 2023 due to a lack of depth and injuries among several starting pitchers, leading to another last-place finish for the third time in four seasons.

Boston has starters in Brayan Bello, Chris Sale and Kutter Crawford that can provide quality outings in the back of the rotation. Ultimately, the Red Sox have to be aggressive to add frontline talent in the starting pitching market.

Additions could be available in the free agent market, where Boston will likely be active for many of the top arms with money to spend. Additionally, the Red Sox have assets ready to make impactful trades to go that route in acquiring top pitching talent.

In the spirit of wheeling and dealing, here are six starting pitchers the Red Sox could look to trade for this winter:

– RHP Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

The Red Sox need an ace. Corbin Burnes is an ace.

The Milwaukee Brewers could have plenty of moves to make this offseason. If Burnes is in that group, Boston should be at the front of the line to go acquire the right-hander.

The 2021 National League Cy Young award winner has made three straight All-Star appearances and posted at least 28 starts in those seasons. Burnes is a true innings-eater that can anchor any rotation. The righty misses bats with three straight seasons of at least 200 strikeouts. His walk numbers have slightly increased in this span, but not enough to cause serious concern.

Burnes has one year remaining on his contract. Boston would need to be ready to negotiate an extension for the ace, in addition to the returning trade package.

The 29-year-old forces soft contact and shines in his metrics. As the best starting pitcher in this trade cycle, a move for Burnes would give the Red Sox a true ace at the top of the rotation.

– RHP George Kirby, Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have a number of young starting pitchers and may be at liberty to deal one away. George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller make up an enticing young core in the rotation.

At just 25 years old, Kirby could be an interesting addition for the Red Sox. The righty is under team control through the 2028 season and is finding his footing in the majors.

This past season, Kirby went 13-10 with a 3.35 ERA in 31 starts. He also goes deep into games and pounds the strike zone, leading the league in 2023 with just 0.9 walks per nine innings.

In particular, Kirby dominates with his fastball, attacking hitters with good movement while the pitch sits at 96 mph.

While he has not reached ace-status yet, Kirby could be a really good No. 2 starter for the Red Sox and add a controllable arm to a rotation in need of youth and potential.

– RHP Edward Cabrera, Miami Marlins

While dealing for Edward Cabrera would not deliver frontline talent to the Red Sox, Boston would earn solid depth from a pitcher with team control.

The Miami Marlins are another team with young pitching depth and the ability to make a move.

Like Kirby, Cabrera is also under team control through the 2028 season. The 25-year-old continues to build up his workload in the big leagues. As he progresses, his strikeout numbers continue to rise, most recently striking out 10.7 batters per nine innings in 2023.

If Boston is ready to work in developing young pitching, Cabrera could be a great player to start with.

– RHP Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber has the longevity of an ace with the resume to support that.

The 2020 American League Cy Young award winner has led the rotation for the Cleveland Guardians as a two-time All-Star and a pitching Triple Crown winner.

When he’s on, Bieber is as good as it gets, consistently posting quality starts and dominating opponents. In recent years, however, there are a few areas of concern for the Cleveland ace.

Bieber dealt with injuries in 2021 and 2023 while showing regression in that span, especially in giving up harder contact than at earlier points in his career. The 28-year-old is still young and capable, though the Red Sox will have plenty of factors to consider when trading for him.

– RHP Dylan Cease, Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox chose to deal Lucas Giolito ahead of the trade deadline in 2023 in a deal with the Los Angles Angels. While they did not trade him then, that does not mean a trade involving Dylan Cease would not be on the table this winter.

Cease is an intriguing starter, consistently making over 30 starts per season while under team control for two more seasons. The 27-year-old had a down year in 2023. Just a year before, Cease was the runner up in American League Cy Young voting (14-8, 2.20 ERA) and still misses plenty of bats, striking out 200 batters per season on a regular basis.

Cease should bounce back and could be a viable frontline option for the Red Sox.

– RHP Tyler Glasnow, Tampa Bay Rays

Full disclaimer: The likelihood of the Tampa Bay Rays trading a top starter within the division is incredibly low.

With that said, the Red Sox would not be doing due diligence by not checking in on a potential deal.

Prior to the emergence of Shane McClanahan and after the departure of Blake Snell, Glasnow showed the capabilities of an ace. The tall right-hander has pitched through injuries, though works efficiently when he is on the mounds and racks up strikeouts.

If Glasnow is on the move, Boston could call Tampa Bay at the very least.