Keenan Allen appears to be a true game-time decision based on the moves the Chargers made Saturday.

Los Angeles signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster and elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad.

After not practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Allen was limited in Friday’s practice, and the Chargers listed the Pro Bowl wideout questionable for their matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The 31-year-old popped up on the injury report multiple times this season for Los Angeles, but he played in every game this season heading into Sunday.

Allen’s status likely will come down to pregame warmups. Los Angeles has been without Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer, and if Allen were to miss, Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton would be the team’s top wideouts against New England.

Bill Belichick joked Friday he wouldn’t mind if Allen chose to sit out this week. The 11th-year wide receiver is far and away the Chargers’ No. 1 option, so if the Patriots want Bailey Zappe’s start to be successful, Allen’s absence will play a big part.

Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorite against New England as of Saturday afternoon, according to NESN Bets’ consensus data. So the market has not reacted strongly to the possibility of Allen missing the Week 13 matchup.