Georgia Vs. Alabama Live Stream: Watch SEC Title Game Online

Georgia faces off against Alabama on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 SEC Championship game.

The Bulldogs beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their regular-season finale to remain unbeaten and retain their No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff standings. The Crimson Tide kept their playoff hopes alive after a miraculous game-winning touchdown pass on fourth-and-31 against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. Sitting at No. 8, Alabama could make a push for the College Football Playoff with a win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georiga is a 5.5-point favorite over Alabama on FanDuel Sportsbook, and the total for the game is set at 55.5.

Here’s how to watch the SEC Championship game online and on TV.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount Plus