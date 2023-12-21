Travis Kelce was not the only NFL veteran to laud New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Week 15. The elder of the two Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce, also expressed his admiration for the future Hall of Fame head coach.

And the Philadelphia Eagles star doesn’t believes Belichick would have any trouble finding a job on the open market, if the Patriots parted ways with Belichick after the season as many reports have indicated.

“People are saying that Bill Belichick might be the frontrunner for the (Chargers) head coaching role. Yeah, no (expletive),” Jason Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast. “Bill Belichick is going to be the frontrunner for any head coaching role.

“I mean, what are we talking about here, guys? If he is available, I think everybody is going to want this guy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce said he would hate to see Belichick land with the Chargers given the Chiefs play LA twice per season in the AFC West. Instead, Travis Kelce wants the Chargers to hire some “jabroni” and hopes they’ll have to do the same again in a few years.

When asked by NESN.com after Kansas City’s Week 15 game at Gillette Stadium, Travis Kelce said it was “wild” to think Belichick might not be on New England’s sideline the next time the Chiefs and Patriots face off.

Jason Kelce said it was weird to think about, too.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know this, he’s one of the best football coaches of all-time,” Jason Kelce said. “He’s right up there with all of them. I don’t think people really, really, truly realize how good he is as a coach. How smart he is. How creative he is. How detailed those defenses are.

Story continues below advertisement

“He gets the best out of everybody that plays for him. I mean, he’s such a phenomenal coach. It’s weird hearing things that are being said. It’s hard to imagine a guy of that stature not being coveted by anybody in the NFL.”

Travis Kelce shared his admiration for the longtime Patriots coach, as well. It’s safe to say the comments from the two NFL stars portray how players feel about the 71-year-old Belichick.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported last week that Patriots owner Robert Kraft already has made the decision he will move from Belichick after the season. Belichick, however, reportedly would like to stay in New England.