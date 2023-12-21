Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick Wants To Do This Amid Job Speculation

As rumors swirl about his potential Patriots ouster, Bill Belichick reportedly wants to be back with New England next season.

Ultimately, though, he might not have a say in the matter.

“I’m told Belichick doesn’t want to leave New England, but he doesn’t control his fate,” The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin wrote Thursday. “(Team owner Robert) Kraft does.”

There are several paths Kraft could take with his legendary head coach once the Patriots’ worst season in decades comes to a close.

He could straight-up fire Belichick, though multiple reports suggested that’s unlikely. He could work out a trade with a coach-needy team to fetch an asset in return for Belichick, who won six Super Bowls and appeared in three others since taking over the Patriots in 2000. He and Belichick could agree to “mutually part ways,” painting the split as amicable. Or, he could keep Belichick for 2024, ideally with some necessary changes to New England’s personnel apparatus.

With just three games remaining, it’s unclear how Kraft plans to proceed, though the odds of Belichick exiting in some form or fashion seem to increase each week. The 3-11 Patriots will visit the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, respectively, before finishing with a home game against the New York Jets.

Belichick, whose team currently is on track to pick second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, has swatted away all questions about his job security and future plans.

“Nothing’s changed,” the coach said Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “We’ve got Denver this week, and we’ll do all we can to get the team ready to play well against Denver.”

The 71-year-old Belichick needs 18 victories to break Don Shula’s all-time NFL record for head coaches.