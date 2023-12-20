What Travis Kelce Told Bill Belichick After Chiefs’ Win Over Patriots

The vast majority of Bill Belichick’s on-field postgame embraces are terse, but the longtime Patriots head coach strayed from the norm this past Sunday.

Belichick spent an unusual amount of time chopping it up with Travis Kelce after Kansas City’s 27-17 win over New England at Gillette Stadium. A few days after the Week 15 contest, the Chiefs’ star tight end revealed what he said to the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach.

“I just mentioned how much I respect him and how much it’s always the biggest challenge I go up against in the National Football League is going up against one of his defenses,” Kelce said on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I just wanted to make sure he heard that from my mouth, man, ’cause it’s been a pleasure going up against him all these years.”