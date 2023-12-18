FOXBORO, Mass. — Every time Travis Kelce has faced the New England Patriots, he’s done so with Bill Belichick on the opposite sideline. It’s all Kelce, like so many other NFL veterans, has ever known.

That’s why Kelce considers the current situation “wild.” The next time Kelce travels to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots, as he did in Week 15 on Sunday, it’s no certainty New England’s longtime head coach will be on the other side.

“The fact you just said that, I mean, yeah, that’s wild to even think about,” Kelce said after the Kansas City Chiefs earned a 27-17 victory over the Patriots. “But I got a feeling that guy has some football left in him.”

Bill Belichick might not be the Patriots coach the next time Travis Kelce plays at Gillette Stadium.



I asked him about it.



Kelce shared his admiration for Belichick, as well. The two exchanged a lengthy postgame handshake, with one reporter stating that Belichick tracked down Kelce.

“I just got all the respect in the world for that guy,” Kelce said. “Every single time I go up against him, it’s the toughest job in the NFL to go up against a Belichick defense. He throws so much at you, he always has a lot of guys that can play smart.”

The reason Kelce might not face Belichick at Gillette Stadium, of course, is because the head coach’s future with the franchise remains up in the air. Reports have surfaced that Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made the decision to move on from Belichick, though a different report contradicted that.

Kelce, like all other NFL fans, will have to wait until the end of New England’s regular season to learn the answer.