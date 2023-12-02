Still undefeated at 12-0, the Flordia State Seminoles enter a favorable matchup with the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday night, just a win away from seizing the ACC crown.

The Seminoles (ranked 4th) are in search of their 16th ACC Championship, which, needless to say, would do right by their ranking with a potentially 13th straight win of the season. Flordia State is also riding an 18-game winning streak — the third-longest in ACC history.

Florida State (ranked 15th) has yet to allow an opponent to score 30 or more throughout its season, most recently defeating Florida, 24-15 last Saturday.

Louisville, on the other hand, seeks its first-ever ACC title.

Flordia State enters the contest as the 1.5-point favorite over Louisville, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with the game’s total set at 46.5.

Here’s how to watch the ACC Championship:

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial