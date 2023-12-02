Michigan seeks a third straight Big 10 championship Saturday night when it takes on Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Wolverines will hope this game will be a breeze like their past two showings in the title bout, as they won each of those contests by at least three touchdowns, including a 42-3 drubbing of the Hawkeyes in 2021.

Michigan will also welcome back head coach Jim Harbaugh to the sidelines after he served a three-game suspension to end the regular season for his role in an alleged sign-stealing scandal.

The matchup boasts two of the top defenses in the nation with the Wolverines allowing a mere 10.3 points per game — the top mark in the country — and the Hawkeyes surrendering 12.2 points per game, good for fourth-best nationally. But Iowa doesn’t have the same type of offense as Michigan, putting up 18 points per game compared to the 37.6 the Wolverines average.

FanDuel Sportsbook set Michigan as a 21.5-point favorite over Iowa and put the total for the game at 34.5.

Here’s how to watch the Big 10 Championship game online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo — free trial | FOX