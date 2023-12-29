NESN will be the broadcast and streaming home of the PWHL Boston team for their inaugural 2024 season, it was announced Friday.

NESN will broadcast all 24 PWHL games, in addition to the season-opening game between Toronto and New York on New Year’s Day at noon ET.

“The visibility offered across our broadcast and streaming schedule is unprecedented in women’s hockey and reinforces the growing interest in our sport,” PWHL Advisory Board member. Stan Kasten said. “Accessibility of PWHL games throughout our inaugural season is a giant win for fans everywhere. We felt it was a priority to engage a magnitude of committed partners on a variety of consistent platforms.”

“We’re thrilled to add the PWHL Boston team to our content lineup,” NESN COO Matt Volk said. “NESN is the go-to destination for New England hockey fans to enjoy men’s and women’s hockey on the collegiate and professional level so this addition is great for all of our fans.”

PWHL Boston kicks off its season at home against Minnesota on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. New England fans can watch on NESN or stream on NESN 360 via direct subscription or authentication with their existing TV provider.

The full schedule is as follows (all times ET):

Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Boston — NESN

Monday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. — Ottawa at Boston — NESN

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. — Boston at Montreal — NESN

Wednesday, Jan 17 at 7 p.m. — Boston at Toronto — NESN

Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12:30 p.m. — New York at Boston — NESN

Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. — Boston at Ottawa — NESN+

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. — Minnesota at Boston — NESN

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3:30 p.m. — Montreal at Boston — NESN

Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. — Toronto at Boston — NESN

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. — New York at Boston — NESN

Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. — Ottawa at Boston — NESN

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. — Boston at Minnesota — NESN

Saturday, March 2 at 4 p.m. — Boston at Montreal — NESN

Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. — Boston at Toronto — TBA

Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. — New York at Boston — NESN

Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. — Boston at Minnesota — NESN+

Saturday, March 16 at TBD — Ottawa at Boston — TBA

Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. — Boston at Toronto — NESN

Monday, March 25 at 7 p.m. — Boston at New York — NESN+

Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. — Toronto at Boston — NESN+

Sunday, April 21 at TBD — Boston at New York — TBA

Wednesday, April 24 at TBD — Ottawa at Boston — TBA

Saturday, April 27 at TBD — Boston at Minnesota — TBA

Saturday, May 4 at TBD — Montreal at Boston — TBA

Games noted as TBA will be announced at a later date. All dates and times are subject to change.

Select games will also be broadcast on SportsNet Pittsburgh throughout the season.

NESN is available to New England fans, excluding Fairfield County. Fans with an existing participating video provider can stream live games and content on NESN 360 for no additional cost. They can download the NESN 360 app and log in with their TV provider. Fans can also purchase a monthly or annual subscription to access NESN 360. Visit www.NESN360.com to learn more.