PITTSBURGH — Make no mistake: Patriots players hear the noise surrounding Bill Belichick.

And count Jabrill Peppers among those who don’t mind talking about it. After Thursday night’s surprising road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peppers dedicated the victory to his increasingly under-fire head coach.

“We needed it,” Peppers said inside the locker room. “I just feel good we could get it done for Bill and the rest of the coaches.”

Peppers passionately defended Belichick early in the week, and the fiery safety sang a similar tune Thursday night.

“I don’t really like all the flak he’s been getting, because it’s on us as players to go out and execute,” he said. “I personally feel like the game plan has been phenomenal week in and week out, and when we had opportunities to make plays, we didn’t make them. But we made enough tonight.”

Team captain David Andrews also voiced support for Belichick, whom many believe could leave New England this offseason.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach, how he does things,” Andrews said during his postgame news conference. “He’s tough. He’s fair. We’re all putting in the most effort we can to try to win.”

Thursday’s victory over the Steelers likely won’t do anything to change the national narrative surrounding Belichick. The Patriots are 3-10 and still look like a franchise in need of a reset.

But, if for just one night, players were able to cite their play on the field while standing up for their head coach.