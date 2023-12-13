Rhode Island FC, the Ocean State’s new professional men’s soccer team, announced that NESN will be the club’s official local broadcast partner. Through this multi-year partnership, Rhode Island FC will expand its reach and exposure to a significant portion of New England and provide in-broadcast opportunities for the club’s corporate partners.

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country, with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage.

“Our partnership with NESN is another example of how Rhode Island FC continues prioritizing partners that will bring high-quality product and value to our fans. Through this partnership, we are working with a broadcaster who is dedicated to serving Rhode Island with premium sports content, which now will include RIFC,” Vicky Lynch, Chief Revenue Officer Rhode Island FC said.

“We’re thrilled to add Rhode Island FC to NESN’s lineup of premium content,” Matt Volk, COO of NESN said. “As a new professional club in New England, it is only fitting that their television home is NESN, and we can’t wait for kickoff next spring.”

The announcement comes just a week after Rhode Island FC announced that Breeze Airways will join the club as the front-of-jersey sponsor. A full list of Rhode Island FC partners is available here.

The exact number of Rhode Island FC matches that NESN will broadcast will be finalized in January.

Rhode Island FC will make its USL Championship debut in early March 2024 and play its home matches during its inaugural season at Beirne Stadium at Bryant University while the state-of-the-art stadium at Tidewater Landing is completed.