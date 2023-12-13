SportsNet Pittsburgh Set To Remain Official Home Of Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh will remain home of Pittsburgh Pirates baseball for all regionally televised games. The Pirates announced Wednesday they have entered into an agreement to jointly own the network with the Pittsburgh Penguins beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

“Above all else, this was the right thing to do for our fans,” Pirates president Travis Williams said. “From the outset of this process, the most important thing to us was to ensure that our fans have the same level of access to Pirates game telecasts and the same high-quality production that they enjoy today. This agreement accomplishes that and more as we enable Pittsburgh sports fans to continue to enjoy a two-team, 24/7 sports channel.”

Daily operations of SportsNet Pittsburgh will continue to be managed by New England Sports Network (NESN). Fans will be able to continue watching games seamlessly on their favorite cable, satellite or streaming provider.

“We are thrilled that the Pirates are joining the SportsNet Pittsburgh partnership,” NESN president and CEO Sean McGrail said. “Over 150 Pirates games in addition to the Penguins telecasts makes SportsNet Pittsburgh a must-have sports destination for Pittsburgh fans.”