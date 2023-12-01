It’s time to crown some conference champions, with the Big 12 getting one of the first cracks at crowning a winner and sending someone to the College Football Playoff.

Well, maybe…

Texas enters its matchup with Oklahoma State as the No. 7 team in the nation, needing a win over the Cowboys and losses by Alabama and Oregon to ensure a spot in the playoff.

Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns are a 15-point betting favorite. The total is set at 56.

Here’s how to watch the Big 12 Championship:

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, at 12 p.m.
TV: ABC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

Featured image via Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman/USA TODAY Sports Images