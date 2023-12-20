Trent Brown isn’t afraid to speak his mind — and thank goodness for that.

The veteran tackle made headlines last week by seemingly taking a shot at the Patriots, who allowed the Baltimore Ravens to sign Malik Cunningham off their practice squad. Brown wrote, ‘Go flourish where your talent is respected,’ in an Instagram post for Cunningham, who clearly was well-liked inside New England’s locker room.

Brown’s words weren’t misinterpreted. He made that much clear Wednesday while speaking with A to Z Sports’ Sophie Weller, who asked Brown whether he felt Cunningham should’ve gotten a chance with the Patriots.

“Absolutely,” Brown told Weller. “Everybody on the team did.”

Cunningham, who split time at quarterback and receiver in New England, rode the practice-squad rollercoaster during his time with the Patriots. He ultimately was active in three games before his release, but only saw snaps (six) in one of them and never registered a pass, carry or target.

The undrafted rookie was a healthy scratch for his first game with the Ravens.