In the latest rivalry matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase found himself clashing with the opposing defense.

In a rematch of the last two AFC Championship Games, Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Snead kept the Pro Bowl wideout in check, allowing just two catches for 27 yards. Snead’s coverage forced Chase to post fewer yards than expected for the first time in his career when playing Kansas City, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

The height of the competition certainly boiled between the two as Chase and Snead let loose on a few shoves in the first half.

L'Jarius Sneed and Ja'Marr Chase having a chat pic.twitter.com/btM6KBN8VC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

After the game, Chase claims that Snead did not want to engage during the confrontation before the Chiefs finished off a 25-17 win in Kansas City.

A portion of what Ja'Marr Chase on his altercation with L'Jarius Sneed:



"M'fer won't fight me….Just trash talking. Can't handle it."



Tee Higgins laughs.#Bengals #Chiefs @WCPO pic.twitter.com/t03JHvChtK — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) January 1, 2024

“I don’t know what he was doing,” Chase told reporters after the game, per WPCO’s Marshall Kramsky. “I just get under people’s skin sometimes. M’fer won’t fight me. Alright. Just trash talking. Can’t handle it.”

The Chiefs moved to 10-6 to win the AFC West for the eighth straight season while the Bengals fell to 8-8 and were eliminated from playoff contention.