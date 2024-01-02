What do Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady have in common?

Both passers led Michigan to significant bowl wins over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On the 24-year anniversary of Brady’s win in the 2000 Orange Bowl, McCarthy helped the Wolverines outlast Alabama in the 2024 Rose Bowl with a thrilling 27-20 overtime victory to advance to the national championship on Jan. 8.

After the win, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh brought up Brady when putting McCarthy’s career into perspective.

Story continues below advertisement

Tom Brady is the greatest QB to ever play for Michigan. 🐐



But Jim Harbaugh reiterates that J.J. McCarthy owns the best college career in @UMichFootball history. pic.twitter.com/LSzc5uxz5t — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 2, 2024

“This is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan, college football history,” Harbaugh told reporters about McCarthy, per Big Ten Network. “Got a long way to go to get to where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the G.O.A.T. In a college career, there’s been nobody at Michigan better than J.J.”

McCarthy will be set to head to the NFL after his college career, where he will begin a quest to win like his fellow Wolverine did. As for now, Brady’s NFL legacy will be quite the mountain for McCarthy to climb months before his professional career could begin.

In Brady’s championship spirit, McCarthy looks to finish off one more victory to deliver Michigan a title.