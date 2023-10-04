Brad Stevens locked in another clutch trade ahead of the Celtics’ 2023-24 season in acquiring Jrue Holiday. For that reason he is our VA Hero of the Week!

Just a day ahead of Celtics training camp, a blockbuster trade of Malcolm Brogdon, Rob Williams and two draft picks for Jrue Holiday shook the NBA world. This move saw the Celtics leap back up as favorites in the Eastern Conference after Damian Lillard’s trade to the Bucks titlted the balance in favor of Milwaukee.

Thanks to Stevens, the Celtics starting five will be a formidable force in the East. Navigating the Bucks with Lillard, Jimmy Butler in Miami, and Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland will be the challenge. With Holiday at point, Brown, Tatum and Porzingis as the scoring corps, the Celtics are a championship team on paper. They just have to go out and prove it.

