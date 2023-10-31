The Boston Bruins dished out a small taste of payback on Monday with an overtime win against the Florida Panthers. It was the first time the two teams met since Florida knocked the B’s out of the playoffs in the first round last season.

The Bruins fell behind early after the Panthers managed to put two pucks past Linus Ullmark, but the B’s battled back with goals from Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy to knot the score at 2-2 at the end of regulation.

Ultimately the Bruins took home two points thanks to an OT game winner from Pavel Zacha.

For more from the Bruins exciting win, check out the Ford Final Five Facts in the video above.