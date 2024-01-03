The Bruins picked up their fourth-straight win with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 2nd.

It was the Bruins seventh win over the Blue Jackets in their last eight matchups. Linus Ullmark had a big night with 26 saves in his second-straight win for the Bruins.

Kevin Shattenkirk also had a big night for the B’s. His goal against Columbus was his third consecutive goal in three games.

