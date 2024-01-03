The Bruins picked up their fourth-straight win with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 2nd.
It was the Bruins seventh win over the Blue Jackets in their last eight matchups. Linus Ullmark had a big night with 26 saves in his second-straight win for the Bruins.
Kevin Shattenkirk also had a big night for the B’s. His goal against Columbus was his third consecutive goal in three games.
For more, check out the video above presented by New England Ford Dealers.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images