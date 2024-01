Coming off an electric 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, the Boston Bruins boast three-straight wins as they prepare to face Montreal.

David Pastrnak got the B’s going early, and put up three goals on the night for his 18th career hat trick. Jakub Lauko also netted a goal early on, making it his first for the Bruins this season.

For more fun tid-bits from the game, check out the video above presented by New England Ford Dealers.