Michigan Defeats Washington To Win 2024 CFP National Championship

If you had any doubt who the best team in college football was this season, the Michigan Wolverines put that to bed Monday.

The Wolverines, who’ve heard plenty of noise despite losing just one game in the past two seasons, finally reached the mountain top after defeating the Washington Huskies, 34-13, in the College Football Playoff National Championship at NRG Stadium.

It was never really that close, either.

Michigan running back Blake Corum finished with 134 yards on 21 carries, reaching the end zone twice. Donovan Edwards, their other running back, had 104 yards while scoring twice himself.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a Heisman Trophy finalist, but was unable to get much of anything going as the Wolverines defense was breathing down his neck all night. He threw two interceptions in this one, struggling to stand upright by the time the game concluded.

The Wolverines wrapped their season at 15-0, while the Huskies finish 14-1.