The Patriots reportedly are open to trading Mac Jones this offseason, but what could they expect in return?

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 1/31, 11:48am
San Francisco 49ers
SF
-128
Sun 2/11, 6:30 PM
SF -2 O/U 47.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+108

MassLive’s Karen Guregian recently spoke with a “rival” NFL executive who speculated on what New England could get back in a Jones trade.

“I could see a team, even if they saw him as a very good backup, trading a fifth-round pick for him,” the executive told Guregian. “Maybe they could get a fourth-rounder, but it would depend on the time of year, and the team’s situation.”

That would match, or be worse, than the fourth-round pick the 49ers received in the trade that sent Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. But why would Jones, who authored a great rookie season, be worth less than Lance, who still hasn’t done anything at the NFL level?

Story continues below advertisement

“Trey Lance never had a season like Mac had,” the executive said. “But he also had a couple of years of control on his contract which is a big deal, making a trade.”

A recent report indicated the Patriots, after replacing Bill Belichick with Jerod Mayo, could keep Jones for another season. However, the executive believes a split would be best for both sides.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Patriots coverage from pats pulpit

Seven-round Patriots mock draft
Everything to know about Patriots OC candidate Nick Caley
What Joe Houston’s departure means for New England
Pat's Pulpit SB Nation

“I definitely think he’ll have a market,” the executive said. “It seems like it’s been a rough go for him the past two years. Mayo’s a new coach and everything. But it just seems like holding onto him might cause more issues. That’s not how you want to start your coaching career, having a disgruntled player, especially at that position.

“It’s not what you want, especially when you’re trying to establish a new way of doing things, a new culture there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones has one year left on his rookie contract. The Patriots reportedly don’t plan to pick up his fifth-year option, which would put Jones under contract for the 2025 campaign.

More Football:

How New Special Teams Coach Can Bring Value To Patriots

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images