The Patriots might believe Mac Jones is salvageable, but they’re not banking on it.

New England unsurprisingly is open to trading the embattled quarterback, MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported Monday morning. However, Daniels also reported that with Bill Belichick now out of the picture, the “door isn’t shut” on Jones playing for the Patriots in 2024.

“According to a source, the Patriots don’t plan on picking up Jones’ fifth-year option,” Daniels wrote. “The quarterback has a clean slate with (head coach Jerod) Mayo and could remain on the roster, but the team won’t hesitate to move him if the right deal comes across their desk. The Patriots are expected to pursue quarterback help this offseason.”

Picking up Jones’ fifth-year option would’ve made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in football. So, the Patriots’ reported decision to decline it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Jones has one year and $2.7 million remaining on his rookie contract, making him an affordable option as either a backup or a bridge QB. Perhaps New England will decide Jones provides more value on the roster than he does as a trade chip.

That said, it’s hard to envision the Patriots not using the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select their new franchise quarterback.

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images