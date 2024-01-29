Mac Jones’ professional football career hasn’t gone the way he envisioned. The 2021 first-round pick went from dreaming about being a true franchise quarterback to being one of the NFL’s biggest punchlines.

However, despite a humbling third season with the Patriots, Jones isn’t ready to give up. But the 25-year-old has been forced to recalibrate his expectations, as revealed in a piece published Monday by MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

“According to sources close to the quarterback, Jones finished the 2023 season in a better spot mentally after sitting and watching games afar,” Daniels wrote. ” … Jones has taken a realistic approach to what this season has meant for his future. The quarterback has even spoken about Geno Smith’s journey and relayed inside Gillette Stadium to one source that his path might be like the veteran quarterback. After struggling in his first two seasons in New York, it took Smith eight years to get another starting job.”

Daniels also reported that Jones likely wouldn’t have stayed in New England had Bill Belichick kept his job. But with Jerod Mayo now the head coach, the “door isn’t shut” on Jones returning for the Patriots in 2024.

That said, the Patriots don’t plan to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, according to Daniels, and they’re willing to trade him for the right package. The expectation remains that New England will look to upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

So, while Jones might be willing to play the long game and take a back seat, the Patriots also might prefer he go elsewhere to get his career back on track.