Malik Cunningham apparently is dealing with the same issues in Baltimore that he dealt with in New England.

The Ravens signed Cunningham off the Patriots practice squad in Week 15. Cunningham, who went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, spent most of his time in New England learning receiver instead of playing quarterback, which is his natural position.

The Patriots didn’t think Cunningham could play quarterback at the NFL level. And the Ravens might be in the process of accepting the same reality.

“Sources in Baltimore have told me he’s struggled throwing the ball,” Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi reported Friday.

Cunningham rode the New England practice-squad rollercoaster after being cut late in the summer. When the dust settled, he appeared in just one game for the Patriots, seeing six offensive snaps while throwing zero passes in a Week 6 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was a healthy scratch the following week before landing back on the practice squad.

The Louisville product was inactive for his first three games in Baltimore but played four snaps in the season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn’t register a pass, target or rushing attempt.

Cunningham and the Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.