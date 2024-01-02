There are a few unsurprising names surfacing in regards to the Los Angeles Chargers’ coaching availability.

Among them is future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick.

CBS Sports’ NFL insider Josina Anderson on Monday night linked Belichick to the Chargers. Many others previously speculated Belichick could land in Los Angeles should the longtime head coach and the New England Patriots part ways after the season.

Anderson reported the Chargers are expected to hold their head coach and general manager searches simultaneously. Anderson reported Dan Quinn, Eric Bienemy, Jim Harbaugh and “possibly” Belichick are a few names to surface in the preliminary stage of LA’s coaching search.

Story continues below advertisement

Anderson also dropped another interesting nugget: “I’m also aware of at least one other team that’s discussed potential interest in Belichick. Will follow up on that when the time is right.”

I’m told the expectation at this time for the #Chargers is that they’ll run their head coach & general manager searches simultaneously, per source.



Some early names surfacing around the HC vacancy at this preliminary stage include Dan Quinn, Eric Bienemy, Jim Harbaugh &… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 2, 2024

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Dec. 15.

Again, Anderson is not the first to mention Belichick in the same breath as the Chargers.

Story continues below advertisement

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote a few weeks ago Belichick to the Chargers “shouldn’t be dismissed.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano also heard the Chargers could be a place Belichick “might want to go.”

Belichick reportedly is under contract for one more season in New England, but reports have surfaced over the last few weeks noting Patriots owner Robert Kraft already has made the decision to move on from Belichick at season’s end. However, that initial report from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran has since been met with contradicting reports.

Belichick has been asked countless questions regarding his future with the franchise and dismissed the vast majority of them. Instead, Belichick has said he remains focused on the New York Jets, who will travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for New England’s regular-season finale.