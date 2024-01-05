The Patriots will close out the season Sunday against the New York Jets. Bill Belichick reportedly will meet with ownership the following day. We could know by Monday whether the legendary coach will be back for a 25th season or coaching elsewhere in 2024.

Could. But likely won’t.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin on Friday reported it could take the Patriots “weeks” to reach a final decision on whether to retain Belichick.

“(D)on’t expect a swift resolution on the NFL’s ‘Black Monday,’ or the days after,” Volin wrote. “Moving on from a legendary coach, as many inside the league expect to happen, is a delicate dance for Kraft. The expectation is that Kraft and Belichick will have multiple discussions over the next several weeks before any decision is set in stone.”

The report echoed one last month from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who said to “expect a period of evaluation when the regular season ends.”

Volin later added that, while a quick decision would benefit both Belichick and the Patriots in their preparations for the 2024 season, “the reality is likely messier.”

“The process could stretch out well into February,” he wrote.

There are several paths Patriots owner Robert Kraft could take with Belichick: fire him, trade him, agree to a “mutual” parting of ways, retain him in his current role or retain him as head coach but limit his personnel control.

Option 5 likely would be the ideal outcome for Kraft but might be a non-starter for Belichick, who’s served as the Patriots’ head coach and de facto general manager since his hiring in 2000.

“One source predicted that instead of firing Belichick outright, Kraft will approach him with a set of demands for the 2024 season that would undermine Belichick’s power,” Volin wrote. “The question will be whether Belichick will accept the new arrangements. According to a league source, Belichick’s contract gives him control over the 53-man roster.”

An outright firing is unlikely, according to multiple reports. Belichick also could retire, but he’s given no indication that he wants to stop coaching. He turns 72 in August and needs 15 wins to break Don Shula’s all-time NFL record.