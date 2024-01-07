The Los Angeles Chargers long have been viewed as one of the favorites to land Bill Belichick if the Patriots eventually move on from the legendary head coach.

But another AFC West team has entered the chat.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Saturday reported the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders both are hoping to meet with Belichick. She also reiterated that Belichick, at 71 years old, wants to continue coaching.

“There are other organizations, like the Commanders and Raiders, hoping to get a chance to meet with Belichick,” Russini wrote. “There are more teams in the shadows, but that will depend on outcomes from Week 18 games and playoff results.”

It’s worth noting that NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport offered a conflicting viewpoint in a report Sunday morning.

“The Commanders are not likely to pursue Belichick if they move on from head coach Ron Rivera, and the Chargers and Raiders are considered less likely options,” Rapoport wrote.

Belichick will coach the Patriots on Sunday as New England looks to win its 16th consecutive game over the New York Jets. What the future holds beyond that is anyone’s guess at this point.