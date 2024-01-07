The Washington Commanders are among the teams interested in potentially hiring Bill Belichick if he leaves the New England Patriots.

Or are they?

In the hours leading up to Sunday’s Patriots season finale against the New York Jets, there were conflicting reports from prominent outlets on whether Washington views Belichick as a potential replacement for Ron Rivera.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Commanders “are not likely to pursue Belichick.” His report also indicated the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders “are considered less likely options” for the Patriots head coach.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, however, reported the Commanders are in play for Belichick, writing that new Washington owner Josh Harris “could indeed pursue” the 71-year-old coach.

“Per a league source, Harris is enamored with the idea of Belichick coaching the Commanders,” Florio wrote Sunday morning. “The question is whether Harris would give Belichick full control over personnel — and whether Belichick would regard the absence of final say over the roster and the draft as a dealbreaker.”

It’s also unclear whether Belichick will become available. A split from the Patriots seems to be the most likely outcome, but Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft reportedly have not discussed the coach’s future. They’re reportedly scheduled to meet Monday and could have subsequent sitdowns after that, with one report indicating Kraft could take “weeks” to reach his final decision.