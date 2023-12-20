Many believe the Chargers would be a good fit for Bill Belichick if the legendary head coach leaves the New England Patriots this offseason.

But would Belichick even be interested in working for Los Angeles? A new report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano indicates he would.

“You’ll hear Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson mentioned here, as you do for basically every open (or soon-to-be open) job at this point,” Graziano wrote in a column published Wednesday. “Johnson’s likely to be in demand, and we don’t know right now whether the Chargers would outspend other teams to get him or whether Los Angeles would be his first choice. It sounds like it’ll be a popular job opening due to the presence of franchise QB Justin Herbert.

“I’ve also heard that the Chargers could be a place Bill Belichick might want to go if the Patriots do in fact move on from him. That’d be a shorter-term play for the Chargers, of course, but they’re always trying to find ways to goose fan interest out there, so I’m not ruling it out.”

In the same column, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler threw cold water on the Belichick-Chargers rumors. He cited the belief that franchise owner Dean Spanos doesn’t want to pay a huge coaching salary — a claim Spanos recently disputed — and suggested Los Angeles could prioritize an offensive-first leader.

Regardless, the Belichick-Chargers rumors aren’t going anywhere. And with Belichick’s potential New England exit just weeks away, we might not have to wait much longer to learn what the future holds for the greatest coach in NFL history.

In the meantime, Belichick will prepare for the Patriots for Sunday night’s road game against the Denver Broncos. New England will finish its season with a road game against the Buffalo Bills and a home matchup with the New York Jets.