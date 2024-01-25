Jerod Mayo has been busy trying to fill out his staff, and it appears the Patriots defensive coordinator position could come down to two names.

New England reportedly has or has scheduled four interviews. One who has stood out is defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington. He reportedly is “well-positioned” to be elevated as defensive coordinator and is a “strong favorite” for the position.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Thursday also reported that “some inside the league” view Covington as the “favorite” to land the job and “has impressed internally.” Fowler also reported Denver Broncos defensive back coach Christian Parker, who the Patriots reportedly scheduled an interview with, is “in the mix.”

The Patriots also reportedly scheduled interviews with New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges, who reportedly is viewed as a “rising star” in the league, and Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu.

While there is a clearer picture of who the defensive coordinator might be, there hasn’t been anything concrete about the futures of Steve Belichick and Brian Belichick. Bill Belichick’s sons reportedly were offered an opportunity to stay in New England, but it’s not been made clear if they’re simply waiting for the former Patriots head coach to find his next spot and join his staff.

The Patriots also have to fill vacancies at offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator.