Is there still a future for a Belichick — or two — in New England?

Bill Belichick’s days with the Patriots are over, but there still is a chance of his sons, Brian and Steve, staying in New England to work under head coach Jerod Mayo. Both assistants were given an opportunity to stay, and a recent report indicates Steve could see an increased role if he sticks around.

Mayo was asked about the Belichick sons during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show“.

“We have a great relationship,” Mayo said. “They have the option to stay, they have the option to go with their father if they would like to. … Still kind of going through it. They’re great coaches. We’ll see what happens.”

Steve has worked on the Patriots’ defensive coaching staff in a variety of roles since 2012, including the last four as a linebackers coach and play-caller. Brian has been on the staff since 2016, coaching safeties for the last four seasons.

As for Bill, all indications are the legendary head coach will land with the Atlanta Falcons after multiple interviews with the franchise’s front office. Belichick hadn’t interviewed with any other teams as of Monday morning.