Jerod Mayo remains hard at work in finding the Patriots’ next defensive coordinator.

New England has scheduled two additional interviews for its D-coordinator vacancy, according to multiple reports. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the Patriots will interview Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, with Ian Rapoport adding New England will meet with New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges.

The Patriots previously interviewed Carolina Panthers linebackers coach Tem Lukabu.

New England hasn’t given anyone the title of defensive coordinator since Matt Patricia held the position in 2017. During his first news conference as Patriots head coach, Mayo distanced himself from Bill Belichick in stressing the importance of job titles.

Story continues below advertisement

Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is a top internal candidate to assume the defensive coordinator role. So, too, is Steve Belichick, but his future with the franchise is unclear following his father’s departure.

Mayo also will be embarking on an offensive coordinator search, as Bill O’Brien reportedly will leave the Patriots to join the Ohio State Buckeyes.