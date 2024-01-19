Patriots Rumors: Assistant To Interview For Defensive Coordinator Job

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is currently on the hunt for a new coaching staff, but he might not need to look very far to find one of his lead assistants.

It might actually end up being someone he’s quite familiar with.

The Patriots plan to interview defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Covington’s time on New England’s staff actually predates Mayo’s, as he joined on as a coaching assistant in 2017. Mayo, after a few years of retirement, joined the Patriots’ staff in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s been a steady ride for the 34-year-old, who spent two years as a general coaching assistant before being named outside linebackers coach in 2019. It was during that season that he worked closely with Mayo, who coached all linebackers. In 2020, Covington was shifted to the defensive line, where he’s been each of the past four seasons — overseeing the growth of guys like Christian Barmore and Keion White. The Patriots had one of the best run defenses in the NFL last season under the Samford alum.

Covington, much like Mayo did before landing the Patriots job, has been clear in his desire to become a head coach one day.

It’s believed Covington is among the lead candidates for the position.