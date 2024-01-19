For Jack Jones, the grass clearly was greener after leaving New England.

The Raiders cornerback, who was released by New England in November before landing in Las Vegas, fired an unprovoked shot at his former employer Thursday night. Jones praised the Raiders’ media relations department while calling out the staff in New England.

“I love the Raiders media team,” he wrote on the X platform. “Patriots (used) to tell me leave the locker room early. Don’t shower or (nothing) just leave. (cold) world.”

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and the Arizona state product showed immediate promise. However, his brief tenure in New England ended with a suspension, an offseason guns-related arrest and multiple benchings due to reported attitude issues and curfew violations.

The final straw: Jones reportedly “blew up” on a Patriots assistant a day before his release in November.

Playing under Bill Belichick — who, of course, no longer is New England — obviously isn’t for everyone. That clearly is the case with Jones, who appears much more comfortable in Las Vegas.